Recap: Livent Q4 Earnings

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Livent beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $40.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Livent's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 96.12M 88.75M 82.13M 82.99M Revenue Actual 103.60M 102.20M 91.70M 82.20M

