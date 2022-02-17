Recap: Livent Q4 Earnings
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Livent beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $40.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Livent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|96.12M
|88.75M
|82.13M
|82.99M
|Revenue Actual
|103.60M
|102.20M
|91.70M
|82.20M
