ShockWave Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 325.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $61.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 9.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ShockWave Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.41
|-0.45
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.68
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|61.20M
|45.17M
|29.90M
|20.15M
|Revenue Actual
|65.16M
|55.91M
|31.90M
|22.72M
