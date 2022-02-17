Recap: Realogy Holdings Q4 Earnings
Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Realogy Holdings beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 9.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Realogy Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.07
|-0.06
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.33
|0.34
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|2.16B
|2.05B
|1.51B
|1.78B
|Revenue Actual
|2.19B
|2.28B
|1.55B
|1.89B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings