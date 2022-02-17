 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Realogy Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Realogy Holdings Q4 Earnings

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Realogy Holdings beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 9.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Realogy Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.13 1.07 -0.06 0.71
EPS Actual 0.99 1.33 0.34 0.67
Revenue Estimate 2.16B 2.05B 1.51B 1.78B
Revenue Actual 2.19B 2.28B 1.55B 1.89B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RLGY)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Drops Over 100 Points; AMN Healthcare Services Shares Climb Following Strong Q4 Results
42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Roku, Shake Shack, Dropbox And More
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings