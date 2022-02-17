Chuy's Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 29.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $19.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chuy's Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.46 0.21 0.14 EPS Actual 0.45 0.62 0.42 0.19 Revenue Estimate 102.79M 103.73M 81.75M 76.85M Revenue Actual 101.94M 108.15M 87.71M 78.71M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.