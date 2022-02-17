Chuy's Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 29.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $19.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 12.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chuy's Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.46
|0.21
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.62
|0.42
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|102.79M
|103.73M
|81.75M
|76.85M
|Revenue Actual
|101.94M
|108.15M
|87.71M
|78.71M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings