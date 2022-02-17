Recap: Jakks Pacific Q4 Earnings

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jakks Pacific beat estimated earnings by 121.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $59.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 8.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.87 -1.49 -3.86 -1.63 EPS Actual 3.76 -0.38 -1.77 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 258.97M 86.40M 63.70M 127.33M Revenue Actual 236.96M 112.35M 83.84M 128.27M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.