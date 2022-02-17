Recap: Jakks Pacific Q4 Earnings
Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jakks Pacific beat estimated earnings by 121.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.66.
Revenue was up $59.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 8.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.87
|-1.49
|-3.86
|-1.63
|EPS Actual
|3.76
|-0.38
|-1.77
|-0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|258.97M
|86.40M
|63.70M
|127.33M
|Revenue Actual
|236.96M
|112.35M
|83.84M
|128.27M
