Dropbox: Q4 Earnings Insights
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dropbox beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $61.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dropbox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.33
|0.30
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.40
|0.35
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|544.39M
|524.06M
|505.18M
|498.64M
|Revenue Actual
|550.20M
|530.60M
|511.60M
|504.10M
