Dropbox: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dropbox beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $61.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dropbox's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.30 0.24 EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 0.35 0.28 Revenue Estimate 544.39M 524.06M 505.18M 498.64M Revenue Actual 550.20M 530.60M 511.60M 504.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.