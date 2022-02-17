 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dropbox: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Dropbox: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dropbox beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $61.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dropbox's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.30 0.24
EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 0.35 0.28
Revenue Estimate 544.39M 524.06M 505.18M 498.64M
Revenue Actual 550.20M 530.60M 511.60M 504.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DBX)

26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Thursday's Sell-Off; Crude Oil Down
5 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2022
Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Roku, Shake Shack, Dropbox And More
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Dropbox, Keurig Dr Pepper And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings