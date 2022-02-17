Recap: NexPoint Real Estate Q4 Earnings
NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NexPoint Real Estate reported in-line EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $2.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NexPoint Real Estate's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.60
|0.51
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.59
|0.53
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|8.63M
|8.47M
|8.69M
|8.58M
|Revenue Actual
|6.58M
|5.29M
|6.15M
|5.42M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News