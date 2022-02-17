Recap: Opera Q4 Earnings

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Opera missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $22.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Opera's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0 0.03 0.02 0.11 EPS Actual 0.26 0.42 0.04 0.30 Revenue Estimate 64.08M 54.84M 48.48M 47.24M Revenue Actual 66.62M 60.16M 51.58M 50.45M

