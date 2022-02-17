 Skip to main content

Recap: Opera Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:44am   Comments
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Opera missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $22.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Opera's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0 0.03 0.02 0.11
EPS Actual 0.26 0.42 0.04 0.30
Revenue Estimate 64.08M 54.84M 48.48M 47.24M
Revenue Actual 66.62M 60.16M 51.58M 50.45M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

