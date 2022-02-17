Recap: Opera Q4 Earnings
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Opera missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $22.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Opera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.03
|0.02
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.42
|0.04
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|64.08M
|54.84M
|48.48M
|47.24M
|Revenue Actual
|66.62M
|60.16M
|51.58M
|50.45M
