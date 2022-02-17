 Skip to main content

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:17am   Comments
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.82%, reporting an EPS of $7.05 versus an estimate of $6.14.

Revenue was up $230.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 4.32 3.34 1.80 3.51
EPS Actual 4.88 4.10 2.45 4.83
Revenue Estimate 999.46M 949.27M 823.35M 878.42M
Revenue Actual 1.02B 990.43M 861.30M 932.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

