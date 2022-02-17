Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 14.82%, reporting an EPS of $7.05 versus an estimate of $6.14.
Revenue was up $230.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.32
|3.34
|1.80
|3.51
|EPS Actual
|4.88
|4.10
|2.45
|4.83
|Revenue Estimate
|999.46M
|949.27M
|823.35M
|878.42M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|990.43M
|861.30M
|932.48M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News