SolarWinds: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 8:14am
SolarWinds: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SolarWinds beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $78.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 3.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SolarWinds's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.27 0.21 0.40 0.50
EPS Actual 0.37 0.44 0.46 0.52
Revenue Estimate 178.57M 256.44M 252.95M 259.46M
Revenue Actual 181.27M 261.97M 256.90M 265.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

