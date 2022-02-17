SolarWinds: Q4 Earnings Insights
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SolarWinds beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $78.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 3.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SolarWinds's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.21
|0.40
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.44
|0.46
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|178.57M
|256.44M
|252.95M
|259.46M
|Revenue Actual
|181.27M
|261.97M
|256.90M
|265.29M
