Recap: PGT Innovations Q4 Earnings

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PGT Innovations beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $82.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PGT Innovations's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.31 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.26 0.18 0.27 0.18 Revenue Estimate 297.33M 284.17M 253.05M 205.52M Revenue Actual 300.43M 285.50M 271.09M 221.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.