Recap: PGT Innovations Q4 Earnings
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
PGT Innovations beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $82.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PGT Innovations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.31
|0.18
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.18
|0.27
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|297.33M
|284.17M
|253.05M
|205.52M
|Revenue Actual
|300.43M
|285.50M
|271.09M
|221.60M
