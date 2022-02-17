Focus Financial Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Focus Financial Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an adjusted EPS of $1.10 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $144.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Focus Financial Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.95 0.87 0.76 EPS Actual 0.98 0.98 0.80 0.72 Revenue Estimate 445.35M 412.81M 382.82M 348.65M Revenue Actual 454.54M 425.36M 394.18M 379.67M

Update: A previous version of this article stated Focus Financial Partners missed estimated earnings by 8.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.03. This calculation did not include tax adjustments per share, which is a more appropriate measure of the company's earnings.