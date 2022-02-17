Focus Financial Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Focus Financial Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an adjusted EPS of $1.10 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $144.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Focus Financial Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.95
|0.87
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|0.98
|0.80
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|445.35M
|412.81M
|382.82M
|348.65M
|Revenue Actual
|454.54M
|425.36M
|394.18M
|379.67M
Update: A previous version of this article stated Focus Financial Partners missed estimated earnings by 8.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $1.03. This calculation did not include tax adjustments per share, which is a more appropriate measure of the company's earnings.
