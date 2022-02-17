Recap: Navios Maritime Partners Q4 Earnings

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Navios Maritime Partners missed estimated earnings by 7.36%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $4.35.

Revenue was up $198.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.53, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.24 2.93 1.73 1 EPS Actual 4.77 4.31 1.01 1.12 Revenue Estimate 200.05M 146.03M 67.55M 61.04M Revenue Actual 227.96M 152.01M 65.06M 69.23M

