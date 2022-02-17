Recap: Navios Maritime Partners Q4 Earnings
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Navios Maritime Partners missed estimated earnings by 7.36%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $4.35.
Revenue was up $198.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.53, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.24
|2.93
|1.73
|1
|EPS Actual
|4.77
|4.31
|1.01
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|200.05M
|146.03M
|67.55M
|61.04M
|Revenue Actual
|227.96M
|152.01M
|65.06M
|69.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News