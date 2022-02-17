MultiPlan: Q4 Earnings Insights
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MultiPlan missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $42.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MultiPlan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|284.36M
|259.82M
|248.54M
|242.63M
|Revenue Actual
|288.21M
|276.27M
|254.86M
|255.34M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News