MultiPlan: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:28am
MultiPlan: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MultiPlan missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $42.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MultiPlan's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.01 -0.09
EPS Actual 0.14 -0.07 0.07 -0.22
Revenue Estimate 284.36M 259.82M 248.54M 242.63M
Revenue Actual 288.21M 276.27M 254.86M 255.34M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

