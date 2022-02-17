Insmed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Insmed missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.9.
Revenue was up $14.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insmed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.86
|-0.85
|-0.88
|-0.7
|EPS Actual
|-0.96
|-0.91
|-0.89
|-1
|Revenue Estimate
|49.23M
|43.72M
|41.64M
|41.44M
|Revenue Actual
|46.76M
|45.37M
|40.21M
|41.41M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
