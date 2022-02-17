Insmed: Q4 Earnings Insights

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insmed missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.9.

Revenue was up $14.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insmed's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.86 -0.85 -0.88 -0.7 EPS Actual -0.96 -0.91 -0.89 -1 Revenue Estimate 49.23M 43.72M 41.64M 41.44M Revenue Actual 46.76M 45.37M 40.21M 41.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.