Recap: Sealed Air Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:18am   Comments
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sealed Air missed estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.13.

Revenue was up $191.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sealed Air's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.82 0.78 0.70 0.76
EPS Actual 0.86 0.79 0.78 0.89
Revenue Estimate 1.37B 1.28B 1.22B 1.30B
Revenue Actual 1.41B 1.33B 1.27B 1.34B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Sealed Air management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.95 and $4.15 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 261.61% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Sealed Air, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

