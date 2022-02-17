Recap: Syneos Health Q4 Earnings
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Syneos Health beat estimated earnings by 3.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.43.
Revenue was up $233.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Syneos Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|0.96
|0.75
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|0.97
|0.79
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|1.34B
|1.27B
|1.19B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.35B
|1.28B
|1.21B
|1.14B
