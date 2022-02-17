Recap: Martin Midstream Partners Q4 Earnings

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Martin Midstream Partners reported an EPS of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $105.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Martin Midstream Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.13 -0.10 0.02 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.17 0.06 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 35.85M 34.14M 34.14M 35.61M Revenue Actual 211.26M 184.29M 200.97M 180.09M

