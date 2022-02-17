Recap: Martin Midstream Partners Q4 Earnings
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Martin Midstream Partners reported an EPS of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $105.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Martin Midstream Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.10
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.17
|0.06
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|35.85M
|34.14M
|34.14M
|35.61M
|Revenue Actual
|211.26M
|184.29M
|200.97M
|180.09M
