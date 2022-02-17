Palomar Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $28.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.47 0.48 EPS Actual 0.07 0.51 0.73 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 144.27M 111.41M 93.63M 103.71M Revenue Actual 64.72M 54.22M 47.05M 38.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.