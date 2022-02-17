Palomar Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $28.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.47
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.51
|0.73
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|144.27M
|111.41M
|93.63M
|103.71M
|Revenue Actual
|64.72M
|54.22M
|47.05M
|38.92M
