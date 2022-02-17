 Skip to main content

Palomar Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:49am   Comments
Palomar Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palomar Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 15.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $28.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.47 0.48  
EPS Actual 0.07 0.51 0.73 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 144.27M 111.41M 93.63M 103.71M
Revenue Actual 64.72M 54.22M 47.05M 38.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

