Recap: Brightcove Q4 Earnings
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brightcove beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 20.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.03
|0.10
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.11
|0.15
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|50.94M
|50.14M
|53.46M
|49.79M
|Revenue Actual
|52.16M
|51.47M
|54.82M
|53.69M
