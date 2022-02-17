 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Brightcove Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:48am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Brightcove Q4 Earnings

 

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.

Earnings

Brightcove beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 20.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0.10 0.06
EPS Actual 0.05 0.11 0.15 0.14
Revenue Estimate 50.94M 50.14M 53.46M 49.79M
Revenue Actual 52.16M 51.47M 54.82M 53.69M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BCOV)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com