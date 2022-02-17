Recap: Brightcove Q4 Earnings

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brightcove beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 20.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brightcove's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.03 0.10 0.06 EPS Actual 0.05 0.11 0.15 0.14 Revenue Estimate 50.94M 50.14M 53.46M 49.79M Revenue Actual 52.16M 51.47M 54.82M 53.69M

