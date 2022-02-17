 Skip to main content

Sculptor Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:47am   Comments
Sculptor Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sculptor Capital missed estimated earnings by 203.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $349.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sculptor Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.49 0.38 2.11
EPS Actual 0.58 1.12 0.62 6.10
Revenue Estimate 95.48M 102.11M 94.62M 398.63M
Revenue Actual 100.49M 132.23M 118.45M 599.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

