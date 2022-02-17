Sculptor Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sculptor Capital missed estimated earnings by 203.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $349.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sculptor Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.49 0.38 2.11 EPS Actual 0.58 1.12 0.62 6.10 Revenue Estimate 95.48M 102.11M 94.62M 398.63M Revenue Actual 100.49M 132.23M 118.45M 599.66M

