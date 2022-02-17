Sculptor Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sculptor Capital missed estimated earnings by 203.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $349.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sculptor Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.49
|0.38
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|1.12
|0.62
|6.10
|Revenue Estimate
|95.48M
|102.11M
|94.62M
|398.63M
|Revenue Actual
|100.49M
|132.23M
|118.45M
|599.66M
