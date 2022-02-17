Kadant: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kadant beat estimated earnings by 14.36%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $2.02.
Revenue was up $50.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kadant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.51
|1.36
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|2.01
|1.43
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|199.71M
|178.13M
|170.02M
|163.76M
|Revenue Actual
|199.79M
|195.81M
|172.46M
|168.43M
