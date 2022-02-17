Recap: Neenah Q4 Earnings
Neenah (NYSE:NP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this out: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks.
Earnings
Neenah missed estimated earnings by 15.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $57.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neenah's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.63
|0.74
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.65
|1.04
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|255.55M
|251.35M
|211.75M
|193.05M
|Revenue Actual
|267.90M
|269.30M
|227.00M
|206.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News