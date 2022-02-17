Recap: Atlas Q4 Earnings
Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlas missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $65.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 8.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.27
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.39
|0.31
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|403.76M
|384.54M
|381.27M
|378.00M
|Revenue Actual
|451.90M
|393.90M
|372.60M
|362.70M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News