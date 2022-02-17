Pegasystems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pegasystems missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $17.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 4.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pegasystems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.18 0.09 0.22 EPS Actual -0.40 0.23 0.26 0.18 Revenue Estimate 274.31M 273.14M 306.64M 313.03M Revenue Actual 256.27M 325.70M 313.50M 298.60M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Pegasystems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.75 and $1.0 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 2087.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Pegasystems, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.