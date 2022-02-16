Kaleyra: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kaleyra beat estimated earnings by 188.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $45.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kaleyra's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.01
|-0.34
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|80.89M
|50.45M
|41.13M
|42.17M
|Revenue Actual
|84.03M
|53.99M
|39.71M
|44.27M
