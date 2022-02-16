Kaleyra: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kaleyra beat estimated earnings by 188.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $45.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaleyra's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.17 -0.15 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.07 0.01 -0.34 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 80.89M 50.45M 41.13M 42.17M Revenue Actual 84.03M 53.99M 39.71M 44.27M

