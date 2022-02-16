 Skip to main content

Fisker: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
Fisker: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fisker reported in-line EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was up $41.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.49% drop in the share price the next day.

 

