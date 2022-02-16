 Skip to main content

QuantumScape: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuantumScape missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.54% drop in the share price the next day.

 

