Recap: EverQuote Q4 Earnings
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EverQuote beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $4.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 12.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EverQuote's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|109.86M
|102.29M
|101.42M
|91.79M
|Revenue Actual
|107.56M
|105.06M
|103.82M
|97.29M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings