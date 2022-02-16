Recap: EverQuote Q4 Earnings

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

EverQuote beat estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $4.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 12.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EverQuote's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.10 -0.13 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.07 -0.13 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 109.86M 102.29M 101.42M 91.79M Revenue Actual 107.56M 105.06M 103.82M 97.29M

