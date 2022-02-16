Altice USA: Q4 Earnings Insights
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Altice USA beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 9.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altice USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.47
|0.30
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.51
|0.58
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|2.50B
|2.52B
|2.49B
|2.51B
|Revenue Actual
|2.58B
|2.52B
|2.48B
|2.54B
