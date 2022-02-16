 Skip to main content

Altice USA: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:26pm   Comments
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altice USA beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 9.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altice USA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.47 0.30 0.37
EPS Actual 0.58 0.51 0.58 0.60
Revenue Estimate 2.50B 2.52B 2.49B 2.51B
Revenue Actual 2.58B 2.52B 2.48B 2.54B

