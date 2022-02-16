 Skip to main content

Recap: SunPower Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:15pm   Comments
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SunPower missed estimated earnings by 275.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $42.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SunPower's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.07
EPS Actual 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.14
Revenue Estimate 334.55M 327.31M 305.14M 355.84M
Revenue Actual 323.64M 308.93M 306.40M 341.81M

