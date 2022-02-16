Recap: SunPower Q4 Earnings
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SunPower missed estimated earnings by 275.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $42.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SunPower's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.04
|0.01
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|334.55M
|327.31M
|305.14M
|355.84M
|Revenue Actual
|323.64M
|308.93M
|306.40M
|341.81M
