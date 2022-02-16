 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: MultiPlan
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Earnings Preview: MultiPlan

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MultiPlan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

MultiPlan bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 6.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MultiPlan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.01 -0.09
EPS Actual 0.14 -0.07 0.07 -0.22
Price Change % -6.51% 0.28% 3.92% 1.28%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of MultiPlan were trading at $4.35 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

