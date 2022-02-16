 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning SunPower Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.28% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SPWR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 178.01 shares of SunPower at the time with $1,000. This investment in SPWR would have produced an average annual return of 24.67%. Currently, SunPower has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion.

SunPower's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in SunPower you would have approximately $3,011.95 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

