Recap: BGC Partners Q4 Earnings
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BGC Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $17.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BGC Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.16
|0.18
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.16
|0.18
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|490.35M
|510.05M
|573.00M
|470.95M
|Revenue Actual
|473.75M
|512.45M
|567.58M
|479.43M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News