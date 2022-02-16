 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: BGC Partners Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:25am   Comments
Share:
Recap: BGC Partners Q4 Earnings

 

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BGC Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $17.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BGC Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.12
EPS Actual 0.14 0.16 0.18 0.13
Revenue Estimate 490.35M 510.05M 573.00M 470.95M
Revenue Actual 473.75M 512.45M 567.58M 479.43M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BGCP)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com