Recap: BGC Partners Q4 Earnings

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BGC Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $17.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BGC Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.12 EPS Actual 0.14 0.16 0.18 0.13 Revenue Estimate 490.35M 510.05M 573.00M 470.95M Revenue Actual 473.75M 512.45M 567.58M 479.43M

