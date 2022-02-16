 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Crocs Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Crocs Q4 Earnings

 

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks

Earnings

Crocs beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.0.

Revenue was up $175.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crocs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.88 1.52 0.89 0.78
EPS Actual 2.47 2.23 1.49 1.06
Revenue Estimate 610.01M 559.11M 414.23M 399.51M
Revenue Actual 625.92M 640.77M 460.10M 411.51M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CROX)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Crocs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Crocs's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Why Crocs Shares Are Falling
Crocs Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com