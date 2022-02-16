Recap: Crocs Q4 Earnings
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crocs beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.0.
Revenue was up $175.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crocs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.88
|1.52
|0.89
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|2.47
|2.23
|1.49
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|610.01M
|559.11M
|414.23M
|399.51M
|Revenue Actual
|625.92M
|640.77M
|460.10M
|411.51M
