Cowen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
Earnings
Cowen beat estimated earnings by 41.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $58.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cowen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.55
|3.21
|2.93
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.50
|4.34
|4.58
|Revenue Estimate
|340.46M
|373.61M
|528.58M
|404.56M
|Revenue Actual
|359.06M
|390.13M
|687.42M
|512.75M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News