Cowen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:44am   Comments
Cowen: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cowen beat estimated earnings by 41.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.77 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $58.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cowen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.22 1.55 3.21 2.93
EPS Actual 1.32 1.50 4.34 4.58
Revenue Estimate 340.46M 373.61M 528.58M 404.56M
Revenue Actual 359.06M 390.13M 687.42M 512.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

