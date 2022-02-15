Recap: EnLink Midstream Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

EnLink Midstream ENLC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnLink Midstream beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $1.18 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnLink Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.01 -0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0 -0.04 -0.03 0.02 Revenue Estimate 1.32B 1.06B 955.85M 1.16B Revenue Actual 1.79B 1.41B 1.25B 1.06B

