Encore Wire: Q4 Earnings Insights

Encore Wire WIRE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encore Wire beat estimated earnings by 117.98%, reporting an EPS of $6.91 versus an estimate of $3.17.

Revenue was up $307.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.6, which was followed by a 6.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Wire's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.91 1.38 0.87 0.68 EPS Actual 8.51 8.82 1.99 1.17 Revenue Estimate 587.34M 456.51M 384.57M 334.19M Revenue Actual 716.32M 744.41M 441.14M 380.82M

