Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q4 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $82.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZoomInfo Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 EPS Actual 0.13 0.14 0.13 0.12 Revenue Estimate 183.76M 162.34M 145.50M 130.32M Revenue Actual 197.60M 174.00M 153.30M 139.70M

