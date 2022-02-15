Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.49 0.38 2.11 EPS Actual 0.58 1.12 0.62 6.10 Price Change % -6.75% 0.67% 6.42% 0.92%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $15.89 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

