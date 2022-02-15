Recap: Arch Resources Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Arch Resources ARCH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arch Resources beat estimated earnings by 9.92%, reporting an EPS of $13.19 versus an estimate of $12.0.

Revenue was up $445.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 5.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arch Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 5.77 0.81 -0.41 -1.91 EPS Actual 4.92 1.66 -0.40 -2.21 Revenue Estimate 509.87M 359.37M 320.27M 330.93M Revenue Actual 594.41M 450.39M 357.54M 360.58M

