Triton International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Triton International TRTN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Triton International beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.67 versus an estimate of $2.52.

Revenue was up $79.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Triton International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.18 1.96 1.74 1.43 EPS Actual 2.43 2.14 1.91 1.70 Revenue Estimate 397.60M 373.51M 350.84M 345.34M Revenue Actual 400.19M 369.78M 346.74M 337.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.