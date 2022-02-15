Recap: Patria Investments Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Patria Investments PAX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patria Investments missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $14.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patria Investments's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.120 0.130 0.13 EPS Actual 0.165 0.545 0.125 0.14 Revenue Estimate 36.49M 31.69M 30.85M 28.12M Revenue Actual 37.40M 32.20M 30.60M 31.80M

