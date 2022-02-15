Recap: Allot Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Allot ALLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allot missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $1.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allot's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.09 -0.12 0.01 EPS Actual 0 -0.04 -0.06 0.01 Revenue Estimate 37.01M 34.13M 31.92M 38.87M Revenue Actual 38.16M 35.29M 31.18M 39.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.