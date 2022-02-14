Recap: Cinedigm Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cinedigm CIDM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cinedigm missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $4.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 30.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cinedigm's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual 0 0.03 -0.04 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 10.92M 12.08M 7.71M 10.57M Revenue Actual 10.10M 15.00M 8.27M 9.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.