Consumer Pf Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consumer Pf Servs CPSS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Consumer Pf Servs beat estimated earnings by 255.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $6.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consumer Pf Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.21 0.23 0.23 EPS Actual 0.52 0.39 0.21 0.17 Revenue Estimate 60.06M 62.72M 63.89M 67.71M Revenue Actual 68.56M 66.77M 63.11M 62.43M

