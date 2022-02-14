Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BioDelivery Sciences Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

BioDelivery Sciences Intl BDSI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BDSI: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 533.33 shares of BioDelivery Sciences Intl at the time with $1,000. This investment in BDSI would have produced an average annual return of 24.35%. Currently, BioDelivery Sciences Intl has a market capitalization of $550.37 million.

BioDelivery Sciences Intl's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

If you had invested $1,000 in BioDelivery Sciences Intl you would have approximately $2,973.33 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.