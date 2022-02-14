Applied Genetic: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Applied Genetic AGTC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Earnings

Applied Genetic missed estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.