Acasti Pharma's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Acasti Pharma ACST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Acasti Pharma will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Acasti Pharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Acasti Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -1.28 -1.28 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.08 -0.16 -0.24 Price Change % -2.4% -0.04% 10.44% 22.45%

Stock Performance

Shares of Acasti Pharma were trading at $1.23 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.