Green Plains: Q4 Earnings Insights

Green Plains GPRE reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Green Plains reported earnings of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $323.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.93, which was followed by a 5.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.23 -0.64 -0.38 EPS Actual -1.18 0.20 -0.57 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 679.15M 715.42M 625.22M 681.84M Revenue Actual 746.79M 724.42M 553.64M 478.76M

